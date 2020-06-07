Kathmandu valley reports 37 coronavirus cases as of Sunday

THT Online

KATHMANDU: As many as 37 cases of coronavirus transmission have been reported in the Kathmandu valley until June 7.

On Saturday, the Health Ministry had confirmed five new cases of the novel virus infection in the valley. Kathmandu Metropolitan City (KMC) had registered four cases — two males and two females in the age group 31-46 years, while a 31-year-old female from Kamalbinayak in Bhaktapur was confirmed to have contracted the infection.

With this, currently, Kathmandu has 28 cases, Bhaktapur has five while Lalitpur has three cases recorded.

Nepal’s first Covid-19 case was reported in Kathmandu wherein a Nepali who had recently returned from Wuhan had been diagnosed with the disease on January 23.

