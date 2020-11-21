Kathmandu valley reports 899 fresh Covid-19 cases on Saturday

THT Online

KATHMANDU: A total of 899 new cases of coronavirus infection were reported in the three districts of Kathmandu Valley on Saturday.

Of the total infections, 387 are females and 512 are males.

In the last 24 hours, 685 cases were recorded from Kathmandu district while Lalitpur and Bhaktapur reported 165 and 49 cases respectively.

The number of active cases in Kathmandu is 10,101 while that of Lalitpur and Bhaktapur are 2,114 and 769 respectively. Meanwhile, seven more fatalities from the disease have taken the total death-toll in the country to 1,305. Today, the nationwide infection count advanced to 218,639 with 1,674 new cases.

