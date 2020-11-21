1,674 new cases recorded on Saturday; Nepal’s Covid-19 tally advances to 218,639

KATHMANDU: Nepal on Saturday reported 1,674 new cases of coronavirus infection from across the country. With this, the nationwide infection count has advanced to 218,639.
Of the total new cases, 661 are females and 1,013 are males.
In the last 24 hours, 899 cases surfaced in Kathmandu Valley of which 685 are from Kathmandu district while Lalitpur and Bhaktapur reported 165 and 49 cases respectively.
Likewise, 2,323 people who were earlier infected with the virus are reported to have recovered in the past 24 hours as per the latest data provided by health ministry. As of today, 193,325 individuals have recovered from the novel coronavirus infection. The recovery rate, as such, stands at 88.4 percent.
Nepal’s active Covid-19 case count currently stands at 24,009.
Meanwhile, seven more fatalities from the disease have taken the total death toll to 1,305.
According to the health ministry, a total of 1,652,043 PCR tests have been carried out till date. In the last 24 hours, 8,144 tests were conducted.
Currently, there are 757 individuals in various quarantine facilities across Nepal.
On Friday, Nepal’s coronavirus case count reached 216,965 with 1,945 newly confirmed cases.
More than 57 million people are reported to have been infected with Covid-19 globally while over 1.3 million people have lost their lives.
