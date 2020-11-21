Seven more fatalities registered today, Covid-19 death-toll hits 1,305

KATHMANDU: Seven more fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours with which Nepal’s Covid-19 death-tally has now advanced to 1,305.
1,674 fresh coronavirus cases as reported today took the nationwide coronavirus case count to 218,639.
Over 1.3 million deaths from the disease have been reported worldwide while the global case tally is recorded over 57.5 million.
On Friday, twenty-two individuals diagnosed with Covid-19 succumbed to the disease.
DETROIT/WILMINGTON, DELAWARE: After a painstaking recount, Georgia officials confirmed on Thursday that President-elect Joe Biden defeated President Donald Trump in the battleground state on November 3, further narrowing the president's dubious effort to overturn the election results. The result Read More...
KATHMANDU: The three districts of Kathmandu Valley reported a total of 1,107 new cases of coronavirus infection on Friday. Of the total, 484 are females and 623 are males. As many as 862 cases were recorded in Kathmandu district alone while Lalitpur and Bhaktapur reported 174 and 71 cases resp Read More...
MUMBAI: The head of an Indian company contracted to make AstraZeneca Plc's COVID vaccine said it could deliver it to health care workers and elderly Indians by January as the country's caseload of infections crossed nine million on Friday. The Serum Institute of India, the world's largest vac Read More...
LONDON: People who've had COVID-19 are highly unlikely to contract it again for at least six months after their first infection, according to a British study of healthcare workers on the frontline of fight against the coronavirus pandemic. The findings should offer some reassurance for the more Read More...
KATHMANDU: The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved a $150 million (equivalent to Rs 17.7 billion) concessional loan to improve the capacity of Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA) and Gautam Buddha Airport (GBA) in Nepal. Tourism is a major source of economic activity in Nepal. In 2019, to Read More...
MELBOURNE: Glenn Maxwell's break from cricket a year ago to deal with mental health issues proved timely in helping him build the tools to handle the stresses of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Australia batsman said on Friday. Maxwell withdrew from cricket early in the last home summer before ret Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis. READ ALSO: Kathmandu Valley records 1107 new Covid-19 cases on Friday Till date, 1,643,899 tests t Read More...
KATHMANDU: The government has decided to bring the scheme of concessional commercial loan in order to revive businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The concessional commercial loan would be provided to the small and cottage industries and firms so that they would revive the business and pa Read More...