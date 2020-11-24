Kathmandu valley reports 947 fresh Covid-19 cases on Tuesday

THT Online

Share Now:











KATHMANDU: The three districts of Kathmandu Valley reported a total of 947 new cases of coronavirus infection on Tuesday.

Of the new cases, 410 are females and 537 are males.

As many as 692 cases were recorded in Kathmandu district alone while Lalitpur and Bhaktapur reported 190 and 65 cases respectively.

The number of active cases in Kathmandu is 7,744 while that of Lalitpur and Bhaktapur are 1,589 and 608 respectively.

Meanwhile, 24 more Covid-related fatalities have taken the total death toll in the country to 1,361.

The nationwide infection count advanced to 224,078 with 1,790 new cases today.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook