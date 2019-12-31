Komal Oli questions delay in MBBS, BDS admission process

Himalayan News Service

Kathmandu, December 30

Speaking in the National Assembly, Komal Oli, a member of the Upper House, today raised question over delay in admission procedure of MBBS and BDS.

She said, “The admission process for MBBS and BDS students should have begun in the month of October, but it had not begun yet. It is said that the Medical Education Commission is taking time to provide scholarship to students.”

The government has decided to provide 75 per cent scholarship to students from this year.

“The academic calendar has been pushed back by six months. The students have been forced to go to other countries due to delay in the admission process.

