Litterateur ‘Lato Sathi’ passes away at 74

KATHMANDU: Scholar of Sanskrit grammar and noted litterateur Prof Dr Bishnu Raj Attreya, known by his pen name Lato Sathi, passed away this morning at the age of 74.

Born in Kapilvastu on January 9, 1947, he breathed his last at his private residence in Battisputali, Kathmandu.

He had been suffering from cancer. Prof Attreya was an influential writer in Sanskrit, Nepali and Awadhi languages, and has over three dozens of literary creations ranging from epics to fictions to his name.

Among them are Hanumadayan, Vaidehi, Dhakre, Kapilvastu, Hami Bhitraka Ma, Somtirtha, Supa Deurali, Kapildham, Shantakunja, and Panini.

He won the Jayatu Sanskritam Award-2075 BS for his epic ‘Hanumadayan’ written in Sanskrit, said Jayatu Sanskritam Sanstha General Secretary Nawaraj Kattel.

Attreya’s last rites were performed at Pashupatinath this morning.

