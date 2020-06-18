KATHMANDU: A patient from Bhaktapur who had been consulting with doctors at Norvic International Hospital has tested positive for COVID-19 pandemic.
The patient in his early 50’s had been referred to the hospital by Bhaktapur Hospital about three days ago, Executive Director at Norvic International Hospital, Rajendra Bahadur Singh told THT Online. He said the patient had been admitted to the hospital for treatment of renal disease.
However, the patient had developed respiratory issues in the last 9-10 days.
Meanwhile, the patient has been transferred to the isolation ward of Patan Hospital, as per protocol, for treatment of Covid-19.
As per Patan Hospital’s Director, Dr Bishnu Prasad Sharma, the patient is in a critical condition and is receiving treatment at the hospital.
The man has a history of kidney transplant, Dr Sharma added.
