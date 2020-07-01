Mastermind behind explosion at ex-minister Baskota’s house arrested

Rastriya Samachar Samiti

Share Now:











BHAKTAPUR: A man suspected to be the main conspirator behind the bomb blast carried out at the under-construction house belonging to former Minister for Communications and Information Technology Gokul Prasad Baskota, has been arrested.

An improvised explosive device (IED) went off at the house on March 11.

The arrested has been identified as Bijay Shahi, aka Ain Bahadur of Kalikot district.

Shahi apparently is the Bhaktapur District Secretary of Netra Bikram Chand (Biplav) led Communist Party of Nepal (CPN).

Shahi was arrested from Thimi, according to Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) of Bhaktapur Deepak Giri.

The suspect was on the run since the incident. Four others have already been arrested on the charge of their involvement in the incident.

READ ALSO:

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook