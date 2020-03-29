Mobile App on Covid-19 info launched

THT Online

KATHMANDU: The government of Nepal today launched a mobile application containing all necessary information about Coronavirus infection.

Spokesperson of the Ministry of Health and Population Dr Bikas Devkota stated today that the app would help identify people that have contracted the disease via self-assessment based on existing symptoms and simultaneously guiding their treatment.

“A person can check for symptoms of the disease through the app on the basis of which the next steps pertaining to their treatment can determined,” Dr Devkota informed during the live app launch event.

The app will also contain data related to the status of infected in the country, under observation and suspected cases, number of tests done, among other necessary information related to the pandemic in the country.

It will also be instrumental in learning about the availability or unavailability of treatment facilities in the hospitals nearby and at other health care facilities, according to the ministry.

Click here to download the app.

Watch the launch event:

