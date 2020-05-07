MoHP gets medical assistance worth 45.3 million rupees

Himalayan News Service

Kathmandu, May 6

The Association of International NGOs in Nepal, in coordination with the Ministry of Women, Children and Senior Citizen and in collaboration with Social Welfare Council, today handed over medical assistance package in bulk to the Ministry of Health and Population to combat the ongoing COV- ID-19 pandemic.

The assistance worth Rs 45.3 million is part of a joint procurement initiative led by AIN which has the participation of 16 organisations.

Minister of MoWCSC Parbat Gurung, accompanied by Officiating Member Secretary of SWC Shiva Kumar Basnet and AIN Chair Achyut Kumar Luitel, handed over the assistance to Minister of Health and Population Bhanubhakta Dhakal.

Earlier last month, AIN had called on its members to contribute to the joint procurement initiative. In response, 15 INGOs, namely ActionAid, ADRA Nepal, CARE Nepal, FAIRMED, Good Neighbours International Nepal, INF Nepal, Ipas Nepal, Lutheran World Federation, Mountain- Child, One World Health, Oxfam, Plan International, Practical Action, UMN, WaterAid, along with an NGO Nyaya Health Nepal, provided financial contributions.

The medical assistance package includes personal protective equipment sets, safe delivery kits, infrared thermometers, water and airproof aprons, surgical sterile globes and utility gloves, KN95 masks and surgical masks; surgical goggles and sanitisation and disinfectant items for medial workers in the frontline in the fight against COVID-19.

Apart from this joint assistance to the MoHP, the latest AIN survey suggests that 65 AIN members out of 129 under the umbrella are actively engaged in COVID-19 preparedness and response. So far, at least 2 billion rupees have been directed to prevent, contain and combat COV- ID-19 as well as to support livelihood and build economic resilience, said a press release issued by AIN.

Minister Gurung said, “The ministry would like to thank AIN for the ongoing collective effort and timely distribution of relief in order to support the COVID-19 response. We are committed to smooth and effective coordination with the non-profit sector in combating the coronavirus pandemic while making the environment conducive for the sector to function.”

Minister Dhakal said, “IN- GOs and NGOs’ support at such a grave time of crisis when procurement is particularly a challenge, is appreciated.

I request all organisations to coordinate with the ministry for supplying these materials across districts and provinces to avoid duplication and overstocking.”

A version of this article appears in e-paper on May 7, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.

