More than 2,000 lockdown violators punished

Himalayan News Service

Kathmandu, March 30

Police today made more than 2,000 persons stand on the roadside for two to three hours in Kathmandu valley for violating the nationwide lockdown imposed by the government to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Most of the people against whom police took action were pedestrians and bikers. After the number of people violating the lockdown increased, police decided to make rule violators stand on the roadside or two to three ours from yesterday. While standing on the roadside, rule violators have to listen to a lecture on the importance of staying inside home during lockdown.

Police took action against 2,327 persons in the last six days. The sudden surge in the number of lockdown violators today shows that people in the valley have started taking the government imposed lockdown very lightly.

Senior Superintendent of Police Shyam Lal Gyawali, spokesperson for Metropolitan Police Commissioner’s Office, Ranipokhari, said, “In the coming days, punishment hours will increased if people continue to defy the rule.” He, however, said they had not stopped people who had to come out of their homes due to some emergency situations.

A version of this article appears in print on March 31, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

