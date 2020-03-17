NA sets up makeshift tents for quarantine

HIMALAYAN NEWS SERVICE

Kathmandu, March 16

The Nepali Army has set up makeshift tents to provide quarantine facilities to possible coronavirus suspects.

The NA has set up 54 tents that can accommodate 108 persons in Bhadrakali. Two persons will be kept in a tent. “The tents have been divided into nine clusters; each cluster will have six tents.

“If anyone in the quarantine shows symptoms of coronavirus, the person will be immediately shifted to Sukraraj Tropical and Infectious Disease Hospital,” said Bigyan Dev Pandey, spokesperson for the Nepali Army. The NA is also planning to conduct drills on safely bringing virus suspects to the quarantine.

A number of Nepali Army staffers working at hospitals in Pokhara, Nepalgunj and Itahari will participate in the drill. As many as 18 field ambulances will be used for the drill.

“Drills will be conducted to train army staffers. After the drill, The NA will mobilise its soldiers to set up makeshift tents for quarantine facilities across the country,” said Pandey.

“It is our internal preparation for preventing coronavirus spread. If required, the number of tents can be increased,” added Pandey.

