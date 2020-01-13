NA meeting approves proposal on Railway Bill

Rastriya Samachar Samiti

Kathmandu, January 12

Meeting of the National Assembly today unanimously approved the proposal seeking consideration on Railway Bill-2019.

Minister of Physical Infrastructure and Transport Basanta Kumar Nembang had presented the proposal. Around eight billion rupees has been allocated under the head ‘railway operation’ for current fiscal year.

Responding to queries raised on the proposal, Minister Nembang said the Railway Bill has been brought as per the need and demand of the time.

Today’s meeting also unanimously approved the Industrial Enterprises Development Foundation (First Amendment) Bill-2019, and sent it to the Legislation Management Committee for clause-wise discussion. National Natural Resources and Fiscal Commission’s report-2019 was also tabled in the meeting.

At the special hour of the meeting, lawmakers drew the government’s attention to stop illegal extraction of stones, pebbles and sand from river banks, demanding stern action against the culprits behind the murder of Dilip Mahato.

