NC lawmakers obstruct NA meeting, demand action against Minister Baskota

THT Online

KATHMANDU: National Assembly members representing the main opposition Nepali Congress obstructed the proceeding of the NA today.



As the NA Chairperson Ganesh Prasad Timilsina proceeded with the meeting, one of the members representing the NC, Jitendra Narayan Dev drew his attention. He said the NC objected the involvement of Minister for Communication and Information Technology Gokul Prasad Baskota, who as heard in an audio clip, was bargaining for a commission in the process of establishing the security printing press. He questioned the morality of Minister Baskota.

The report was first published by Hamra Kura, an online news portal, along with the audio in which Minister Baskota is heard talking about a commission of Rs 700 million with an agent. It may be noted that the Minister is also heard using abusive language to address employee/s of the project for the establishment of the press.

Highlighting the existence of corruption in the country despite Prime Minister’s claim that his government was committed to controlling corruption, lawmaker Dev, also former Minister for Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation demanded that the government should dismiss Minister Baskota, take action after forming a probe panel, and also submit clarification to the general public on the issue. On behalf of the main opposition, lawmaker Dev demanded that the PM should immediately dismiss Minister Baskota.

Following the demands, lawmakers representing the main opposition stood in protest and asked for immediate response from PM Oli despite NA chairperson’s request to let the assembly to proceed.

Subsequently, Chair Timilsina postponed the Upper House meeting until next Thursday, February 27.

