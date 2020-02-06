NC obstructs HoR proceedings claiming political vendetta in land grab case action

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Main opposition party in House of Representatives, Nepali Congress has obstructed House proceedings claiming that the government has used Commission for Investigation of Abuse of Authority as an instrument to settle political scores.

NC lawmaker and whip of Parliamentary Party Pushpa Bhusal blamed the CIAA for its discriminatory act concerning Lalita Niwas land grab case, stating that the Commission’s recent accusation is full of bias and political vendetta.

“The CIAA filing this case at the honourable Special Court will weaken the democratic system. Why has the commission vindicated the then Prime Minister (senior leader of ruling party) Madhav Kumar Nepal who was the ultimate authority while Bijay Kumar Gachhadar, the Minister for Physical Planning and Works in his cabinet, has been incriminated?” Bhusal questioned.

“The most powerful authority who is responsible for making the ultimate decision remains untouched. We condemn such actions and will obstruct the House today in protest.”

It is to be noted that former Deputy Prime Minister and NC Vice President Bijay Kumar Gachhadar is among 175 people who were booked for their role in the controversial case. The CIAA on Wednesday had filed complaint against these individuals.

On Wednesday, NC Spokesperson Bishwa Prakash Sharma had registered dissent through a tweet over CIAA’s action suggesting that the commission giving a clean chit to Bishnu Poudel while accusing Gacchadar was unfair.

श्री माधवकुमार नेपालको पालामा नितिगत निर्णय l एक पुर्व मन्त्री कमरेडको सिरानीमुनि लालपुर्जा l मुद्दा कसलाई ? बिजय गच्छदारलाई ! `एनिमल फार्म´ मा जर्ज अर्बेल भन्छन्-

All animals are equal, but some are more equal than others. — Bishwa Prakash शर्मा (@bishwaprakash77) February 5, 2020

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook