NC Prez Deuba urges party affiliates to support on-foot returnees

KATHMANDU: President of Nepali Congress and Former Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba on Friday urged the party’s local level representatives and sister organisations to provide support to people who have set out on foot for their homes to escape scarcity invited by nationwide lockdown.

Deuba made an appeal to party affiliates to provide support to the people who had left their temporary abode in absence of food and residential security.”I request party’s local level representatives and sister organisation members to provide food and shelter (at night) in their respective areas to these people headed home on foot,” the former PM tweted.

He cautioned the party workers to carry out these duties while maintaining physical distance, following required protocol.

Earlier Deuba had made an appeal to the government to look after these citizens in dire need of their state’s aide.

“Due to lack of food supplies and proper shelter, many daily wage earners are traveling hundreds of kilometers on foot to reach their homes. The government ought to support the helpless people but it has become a mute spectator,” the leader of main opposition party had written.

He further urged the government to arrange for food and shelter for the stranded people and to facilitate them with a secure passage to their homes.

