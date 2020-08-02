NC prez expresses solidarity, asks lih to end hunger strike

KATHMANDU: Nepali Congress President Sher Bahadur Deuba on Saturday went to Basantapur world heritage site where the ‘Enough is Enough’ activist lih has been staging a fast-unto- death for the last 16 days.
Deuba expressed solidarity with the campaigners’ agenda.
The former prime minister, however, also stressed the need to save the lives of youths and urged lih to end the hunger strike. “We are with you in the fight, but this method could be perilous for protesters. Thus, it is wise to end the hunger strike for now. You can also adopt other forms of protest where our party will fully support the cause,”
Deuba told lih.
He also said the government should be sincere about saving the lives of all Nepali citizens by implementing the agreement reached with youth activists during the previous hunger strike.
