NC, RJP-N finalise candidates for National Assembly elections

Himalayan News Service

Kathmandu, January 4

The Nepali Congress and Rastriya Janata Party-Nepal have selected their candidates for the National Assembly elections. The Election Commission is scheduled to hold the upcoming NA elections for 19 seats on January 23.

According to a press release issued by the NC, the party has selected its candidates from all provinces.

The rival faction of the Nepali Congress led by senior leader Ramchandra Paudel was, however, not present when the establishment faction took a decision to name its candidates for NA elections.

The RJP-N selected its senior vice-presidents Mrigendra Kumar Singh Yadav and Shekhar Kumar Singh as its candidates for the National Assembly elections.

A meeting of the RJP-N presidium held here today selected Yadav from ‘others’ category and Singh from ‘minority/differently abled’ category. Both the leaders are from Saptari district.

The RJP-N had recently sealed a deal with the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) to share two NA seats.

Of the 19 seats, one shall be appointed by President Bidhya Devi Bhandari and the rest shall be elected on the basis of majority by an electoral college consisting of provincial assembly members and chairpersons and deputy chairpersons of the local levels.

Of the 18 NA seats, seven women, two Dalits, one from minority and differently- abled group and two from ‘others’ group will be elected by the provincial assembly members and chairs and deputy chairs of local levels whose votes will carry different weightage in the NA elections.

The Nepali Congress’ chosen ones

Province 1

Nir Bahadur Bishwakarma (Dalit)

Mina Pulami Magar (woman)

Rajendra Ghimire (others)

Province 2

Nagina Yadav (woman)

Bhola Panjiyar (minority/differently abled)

Province-3

Hari Sharan Shrestha (others)

Chhali Kumari Sharma Upadhyay (woman)

Gandaki Province

Surya Prasad Regmi (others)

Bimala Gauchan (woman)

Province 5

Bal Krishna Pandey (others)

Girija Neupane (woman)

Meraj Halwai (minority/differently abled)

Karnali Province

Dilli Ram Pathak (others)

Sabitri Paudel (woman)

Sudurpaschim Province

Pratap Thagunna (others)

Tulasi Devkota (woman)

A version of this article appears in print on January 05, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook