NCP Co-chair PM Oli presents report at today’s secretariat meet

KATHMANDU: Co-chair of the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli presented his report amid the party’s secretariat meeting held on Saturday.
The written report was put forward by PM Oli today in response to the 19-page political report earlier presented by the party’s other co-chair Pushpa Kamal Dahal during the secretariat meeting of November 13.
The contentious reported submitted by Dahal had mentioned that the Prime Minister’s principles and beliefs were contrary to that of the party’s.
PM Oli, through his political report, proposed to dismantle the proposal put forth by his contemporary Dahal, alleging him of wrongful intentions. The Prime Minister’s report stretches to 38 pages.
Internal rift in the ruling party of Nepal seems to be further widening as political advancement of the nation hangs in the balance.
