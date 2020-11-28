NCP Secretariat meeting today

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Secretariat meeting of the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) took place today.

The meeting, which began this afternoon, was conducted at the Prime Minister’s official residence in Baluwatar, Kathmandu.

According to the Prime Minister’s press advisor Surya Thapa, party co-chair Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli would be presenting a written report, as decided by the last secretariat meeting held on November 18. Discussions on the same was expected to take place today.

The last meeting had concluded to meet again after 10 days. Likewise, it had also decided to call the party’s standing committee meeting on December 3 and central committee meeting on December 10.

PM Oli, party co-chair Pushpa Kamal Dahal, party members Jhala Nath Khanal, Madhav Kumar Nepal, and Bamdev Gautam were among the participants in today’s meeting.

