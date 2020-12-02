NCP Secretariat meeting postponed till Saturday

THT Online

Share Now:











KATHMANDU: Secretariat meeting of the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) has been postponed for Saturday.

The meeting which was previously scheduled for 1:00 pm today had first been postponed by an hour to 2:00 pm citing party co-chair Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli’s busy schedule.

However, the meeting, after being convened for a short while at the PM’s official residence, was again postponed for Saturday, December 5, as per Prime Minister’s press advisor Surya Thapa.

Prime Minister Oli was not present at today’s meeting.

Moreoever, the party’s standing committee meeting scheduled for tomorrow has also been shifted for Sunday, December 6.

Yesterday’s secretariat meeting had concluded after calling the meeting for today. Prior to that, the secretariat meeting of November 28 had seen PM Oli put forward a 38-page written report. PM Oli had presented this report in response to the 19-page political report presented by his contemporary, party’s other co-chair Pushpa Kamal Dahal, during the secretariat meeting of November 13.

The contentious reported submitted by Dahal had mentioned that the Prime Minister’s principles and beliefs were contrary to that of the party’s, which PM Oli refuted with his document double in length. PM Oli, through his report, proposed to dismantle the proposal put forth by Dahal, alleging him of wrongful intentions.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook