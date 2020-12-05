NCP Secretariat meeting underway

THT Online

Share Now:











KATHMANDU: Secretariat meeting of the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) is underway this afternoon after being postponed on Wednesday.

The meeting, after being convened for a short while on December 2 at the PM’s official residence, had been scheduled for today. Party co-chair Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli was not present in the last meeting.

According to Prime Minister’s press advisor Surya Thapa, the meeting has begun; PM Oli and all the other leaders are present at the meeting.

The meeting was scheduled for today to discuss party’s other co-chair Pushpa Kamal Dahal’s 19-page proposal and Oli’s 38-page rebuttal. Deputy Parliamentary Party Leader Subas Chandra Nembang, who is close to Oli, had said that the current issues should be resolved on the basis of consensus between the two co-chairpersons.

Earlier, secretariat meeting of November 28 had seen PM Oli put forward his written report in response to the political report presented by Dahal during the secretariat meeting of November 13.

The two co-chairs of the party have been in disagreement for a long time now. While the report submitted by Dahal mentioned that Prime Minister’s principles and beliefs did not match with that of the party’s, PM Oli refuted this through his own document and proposed to dismantle the proposal put forth by Dahal, alleging him of wrongful intentions.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook