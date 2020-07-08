KATHMANDU: The Standing Committee meeting of the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) has been put off yet again.
The meeting has been postponed until Friday, July 10, according to Prime Minister’s press advisor Surya Thapa.
It has been put off as rift has deepened after the party’s faction led by co-chair Pushpa Kamal Dahal — backed by senior leaders Jhalanath Khanal and Madhav Kumar Nepal — demanded that Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli should resign either from the PM or party co-chair’s post.
The party’s two co-chairs have been holding discussions in an attempt to reach a consensus.
Discussions on party unity, government performance review, Millennium Challenge Corporation, constitution amendment, among other issues have been on the agenda of the party’s standing committee since June 24.
The party leadership have not come closer to a consensus for addressing the differences within the party despite continuous dialogue.
Meanwhile, China’s Ambassador to Nepal Hou Yanqi has been meeting senior leaders of NCP, which has drawn flak from many quarters including the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which states that the ambassador’s recent moves were sheer violation of diplomatic norms and conduct.
