NCP Standing Committee meeting unlikely before COVID threat subsides

KATHMANDU, AUGUST 12
The faction of the Nepal Communist Party (NCP) led by Co-chair Pushpa Kamal Dahal and senior leader Madhav Kumar Nepal will wait until the threat of COVID-19 pandemic subsides in Kathmandu, before calling for resumption of the Standing Committee meeting.
Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli had unilaterally postponed the Standing Committee meeting on July 28. The NCP Standing Committee member Yubaraj Gyawali, who is close to Nepal, told THT that Dahal was on wait and watch mode as there had been a sharp surge in COVID-19 infections in Kathmandu of late. “Dahal wants to resume the Standing Committee meeting, but since personal aides and personal security officers of leaders also gather at the meeting venue, it could be risky to hold the meeting at this stage,” Gyawali added.
He, however, said that PM Oli, who has been avoiding the Standing Committee meeting, had no option but to attend the meeting. “We have the majority in the party so we cannot think of splitting the party. PM Oli is in minority in the party bodies and if he splits the party, he would be the biggest loser, although the split would affect both the party and the nation,” Gyawali added.
He said PM Oli wanted Co-chair Dahal to settle any issue with him and not take the issue to the Standing Committee, but PM Oli would not succeed in his mission as the NCP believed in collective leadership.
The Standing Committee, which had discussed some agenda earlier, had not yet discussed the crucial agenda of government and party’s performance and COVID-19 pandemic. According to Gyawali, the rift between Oli and Dahal had widened further after PM Oli appointed ‘go-between’ Sushil Bhatta as the CEO of Investment Board Nepal. A member of the NCP Standing Committee said the cold war between Dahal and Oli faction will continue for sometimes as the Dahal faction was not ready to risk any punitive action against Oli for fear of Oli splitting the party or even mustering support of majority members of the lawmakers in the Parliamentary party.
PM Oli has been using all kinds of tactics to remain in power. One the one hand, he has been playing anti-India card to win public support and on the other, he has been using power, resources and national and international support to bring more lawmakers into his fold. PM Oli has also been trying to neutralise those leaders that are not in his fold. Bamdev Gautam’s recent clarification that he is not in any camp of the party is an evidence of this,” he said.
CHITWAN, AUGUST 11 Bharatpur COVID-19 laboratory built in April in a short period of time, is struggling to perform. Shortage of human resources has marred the laboratory’s service delivery. The lab established under Bharatpur Hospital has not made any visible progress compared to its initia Read More...
DHARAN, AUGUST 11 Nepali Congress-aligned Nepal Tarun Dal and Nepal Student Union have padlocked the office of the vice-chancellor of BP Koirala Institute of Health and Sciences. Putting forward a number of demands, including that the senate meeting due for August 14 be postponed, the two Read More...
POKHARA, AUGUST 11 Kaski District Court remanded rape accused SSP Rajendra Prasad Adhikari to judicial custody today. A single bench of district judge Dipak Kumar Kharel issued the remand order after hearing on the case yesterday and today. SSP Adhikari has been sent to Kaski District Jail. Read More...
POKHARA, AUGUST 11 Gandaki Province chief minister Prithvisubba Gurung has said that more than the coronavirus it was the virus inside the party that had created trouble. Speaking at the 21st anniversary and award-distribution programme organised by the Federation of Nepalese Indigenous Nation Read More...
LAMJUNG, AUGUST 11 The Finance and Development Committee of Gandaki Provincial Assembly inspected the Besisahar-Chame road section damaged by incessant rain. The committee led by Deepak Koirala highlighted the need to work through a fast track to restore the route. The rains have damaged th Read More...
DHANGADHI: Three people died while 29 others sustained injuries after the bus they were travelling on skidded off the road in Purbachauki Rural Municipality-1 of Doti district on Wednesday morning. The identities of the deceased have yet to be ascertained, Informed Superintendent of Police Read More...
Serena Williams made a winning return to competitive tennis on Tuesday as she rallied from a set down to beat Bernarda Pera 4-6 6-4 6-1 at the Top Seed Open in Lexington, Kentucky on Tuesday in her first match of the COVID-19 era. Williams was five points from falling to the American left-han Read More...
Bhairahawa: Death of two persons have been reported in Butwal-based Corona Special Hospital on Wednesday morning. The deceased individuals, 42 and 25 year olds from Kapilvastu, had been undergoing treatment in the hospital. Both of them, who were on ventilator support, died while under treatment Read More...