NCP Vice-chair Gautam says he is not interested in factional politics

“Although various media reported different versions of stories on the Vice-chair Gautam’s dealings within the party, the fact is different,” Bishwomani Subedi, Gautam’s close qide said.

Subedi mentioned NCP Vice-chair Bamdev Gautam as saying that the party Co-chair and Prime minister, KP Sharma Oli had concurred with him on theto prevent a split in the party, on July 28.

Gautam had expressed his view that Oli should continue to hold the post of party’s co-chair till the unity convention and should continue as the PM till the next general election. He was of the view that Dahal should continue to have executive powers and the next General Convention should be held on the basis of consensus.

Moreover, leader Gautam had expressed that the party should not interfere in the government’s day-to-day functioning, but the PM must consult the party Secretariat before taking decisions on key national and international issues. He had asked the PM to reshuffle his Cabinet after consulting the party Secretariat.

Meanwhile, Gautam made it clear to NCP Co-chair Dahal during the meeting that he is not interested in factional engagements of the party.