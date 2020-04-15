Nearly 300 residents of Sun City Apartments test negative on RDT

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Nearly 300 residents of Pepsicola-based Sun City Apartments have tested negative on the Rapid Diagnostic Test (RDT) carried out today.

All residents of Block A of the residential complex along with few others from the other blocks, who were checked today, have tested negative through the RDT method, said Spokesperson of Kageshwari Manohara Municipality Office, Rajaram Pudasaini. He added that approximately 300 residents were tested today including senior citizens and those with underlying health conditions from other blocks as well.

About 242 people reside in Block A of the residential complex. There are five blocks in Sun City Apartments, which house 475 families. As many as 1,800 people live in these blocks.

Rapid Diagnostic Test (RDT) begun today on residents of Sun City Apartments after two of its residents — a woman, 81, and her son, 58 — tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday.

READ ALSO:

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook