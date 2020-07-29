Nepal Airlines evacuates Nepali students from Bengaluru, India

KATHMANDU: Nepal Airlines Corporation (NAC) has evacuated stranded Nepali students from Bengaluru in India.
In a press release issued by the Corporation, on Wednesday, it stated that Nepali students stranded in the satellite city of India, Bengaluru, and nearby areas have been repatriated to Nepal amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
This is the first rescue flight conducted from neighbouring India, said the airline company in its statement. However, the number of those rescued has not been specified.
The national flag-carrier also stated that it has been consistently carrying out rescue operations for stranded Nepalis from several countries during this time of crisis.
