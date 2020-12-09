Nepal bags three gold, one silver in World Power Lifting Championship

Rastriya Samachar Samiti

KATHMANDU: Nepal has clinched three gold and a silver medal in the 21st edition of World Power Lifting Championship Men’s and Women-2020 in Amarawati, India held from December 5 to 8.

Hasan Gurung bagged a gold medal in the 82.5kg senior category whereas Ashish Ale Magar and Shruti Karki secured a gold each in the 110 kg and 56 kg, respectively, in junior category, said Vice President of Asian Power Lifting federation and instructor of the Nepali team Jeevan Giri.

Likewise, Rajesh Suwal bagged a silver in the 100kg towards senior category of the championship.

Five weight lifters and two officials had participated in the event from Nepal.

Four of the weightlifters are from Pokhara and the woman athlete is from Surkhet. The championship was organized by World Power Lifting Federation and Amateur Power Lifting Federation, India.

