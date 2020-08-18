Nepal-India cooperation projects reviewed

Himalayan News Service

Kathmandu, August 17

The eighth meeting of Nepal-India Oversight Mechanism was held in Kathmandu via video conferencing today under the co-chairmanship of Foreign Secretary Shanker Das Bairagi and Ambassador of India to Nepal Vinay Mohan Kwatra.

The meeting made a thorough review of the implementation of projects under bilateral cooperation, according to a press release issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

During the meeting, discussions were held on the status of implementation of ongoing projects under Nepal-India bilateral cooperation covering Tarai roads, cross-border railways, Arun-III hydropower project, petroleum products pipelines, Pancheshwar multipurpose project, post-earthquake reconstruction, irrigation, power and transmission lines, construction of Nepal Police Academy, integrated check posts, Ramayana circuit, HICDPs, motorable bridges over the Mahakali River and agriculture and cultural heritage.

Both sides underlined the need for expeditious implementation of bilateral projects.

They also agreed to undertake necessary measures for addressing problems and obstacles in the course of implementation.

The Nepal-India Oversight Mechanism was set up after the state visit to India by the prime minister of Nepal in September 2016 to oversee the implementation of bilateral projects and take necessary steps for their completion in time.

The ninth meet of the mechanism will take place on a convenient date.

