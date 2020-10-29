Nepali Congress Central Working Committee meet on Friday

Rastriya Samachar Samiti

KATHMANDU: The Central Working Committee meeting of the Nepali Congress will be held at the party’s central office, in Sanepa, Lalitpur on Friday.

The meeting has been called in line with the party’s upcoming 14th general convention.

The CWC’s office bearers, central members, invitee central members have been requested for their presence in the meeting.

