‘Nepalis abroad will get to cast vote’

Rastriya Samachar Samiti

KATHMANDU, SEPTEMBER 6

Minister of Agriculture and Livestock Development Ghanashyam Bhusal has said Nepali citizens eligible to vote would be able to take part in the election from any part of the world.

The government was working to make that happen in the coming elections. Speaking at a virtual interaction organised on the occasion of the regional meeting of the Non-resident Nepalis Association, Americas, he said the right to franchise of the Nepali citizens would be guaranteed before the coming elections.

All political parties had uniform understanding on that matter, he added.

Nepali Congress leader Gagan Thapa stressed on the need to grant more rights to non-resident Nepalis. He also emphasized on the need to ensure the right to vote of every Nepali, no matter where they were. RPP General Secretary Rajendra Lingdel said it was unfortunate that non-residents Nepalis had to plead with the state to become a Nepali.

Former minister Anil Kumar Jha stressed on the need to put an end to the discrimination between a resident and non-resident Nepali.

