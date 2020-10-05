KATHMANDU: As many as 2,440 new cases of coronavirus infection have been detected in the last 24 hours taking the nationwide tally to 89,263.
Among the new cases, 1531 have been reported from within Kathmandu Valley.
As such, the number of total active cases in the country as of today is 23,507.
Similarly, 4,033 people are placed in quarantine facilities in the various parts across the country.
The Health Ministry reported a good number of 1,133 recoveries in the last 24-hours. So far 65,202 people have been discharged from the health facilities following an improvement in their condition.
Nineteen new fatalities were reported on Saturday, taking the tally to 554.
On Sunday, Nepal’s coronavirus tally stood at 86,823 with 2,253 new infections.
