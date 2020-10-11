Nepal’s Covid-19 tally advances to 107,755 with 2,071 new cases

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Nepal on Sunday added 2,071 fresh coronavirus cases with which the total number of infections stands at 107,755.

Among the new cases, 1,416 have been reported from within Kathmandu Valley alone.

Similarly, 4,613 people are placed in quarantine facilities in the various parts across the country.

As many as 1,552 people that had earlier contracted the disease have tested negative for the same in the last 24 hours. So far 75,804 people have recovered from the infection across the country.

The total active cases in the country as of today is 31,315. The Health Ministry had earlier recommended a lockdown if and when the active cases crossed the 25k mark. Any decision pertaining to the same has yet to be taken by the authorities.

Twenty-two new fatalities were reported on Sunday, taking the tally to 636.

On Saturday, Nepal recorded highest cases of coronavirus infection on a single day after 5,008 people tested positive for the viral contagion taking the nationwide tally to 105,684.

