Nepal’s Covid-19 tally reaches 182,923 with 3,309 new cases on Wednesday

KATHMANDU: Nepal on Wednesday reported 3,309 new cases of coronavirus infection from across the country. With this, the nationwide infection count has advanced to 182,923.

Of the total infections, 1,304 are females and 2,005 are males.

In the last 24 hours, 1,878 cases surfaced in Kathmandu Valley of which 1,570 are from Kathmandu district while Lalitpur and Bhaktapur reported 189 and 119 cases respectively.

Likewise, 3,844 people who were earlier infected with the virus were reported to have recovered in the past 24 hours as per the latest data provided by the health ministry. As of today, 144,978 individuals have recovered from the novel coronavirus infection. The recovery rate, as such, is 79.3 per cent.

Nepal’s active Covid-19 case count currently stands at 36,911.

Meanwhile, 30 more fatalities from the disease have taken the total death-toll to 1,034.

According to the health ministry, 13,144 PCR tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. With this, 1,494,122 PCR tests have been carried out till date.

Currently, there are 1,305 individuals in various quarantine facilities across Nepal.

On Tuesday, 3,114 new cases of coronavirus infection were recorded from across the country which had taken the nationwide infection count to 179,614.

Globally, over 47.5 million people have contracted the virus till date while over 1.2 million deaths have been reported. Meanwhile, over 34 million people have recovered from the disease while around 12 million cases are still active.

