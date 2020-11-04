Kathmandu valley records 1,878 additional Covid-19 cases on Wednesday

THT Online

KATHMANDU: A total of 1,878 new cases of coronavirus infection were reported in the three districts of Kathmandu Valley on Wednesday.

Of the total infections, 737 are females and 1,141 are males.

In the last 24 hours, 1,570 cases were recorded from Kathmandu district while Lalitpur and Bhaktapur reported 189 and 119 cases respectively.

The number of active cases in Kathmandu is 16,420. Similarly, Lalitpur has 2,274 live infections while Bhaktapur has 1,114 active cases.

Meanwhile, 30 more fatalities from the disease have taken the total death-toll to 1,034 in the country.

Today, the nationwide infection count has advanced to 182,923 with 3,309 new cases.

