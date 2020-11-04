Kathmandu valley records 1,878 additional Covid-19 cases on Wednesday

KATHMANDU: A total of 1,878 new cases of coronavirus infection were reported in the three districts of Kathmandu Valley on Wednesday.
Of the total infections, 737 are females and 1,141 are males.
In the last 24 hours, 1,570 cases were recorded from Kathmandu district while Lalitpur and Bhaktapur reported 189 and 119 cases respectively.
The number of active cases in Kathmandu is 16,420. Similarly, Lalitpur has 2,274 live infections while Bhaktapur has 1,114 active cases.
Meanwhile, 30 more fatalities from the disease have taken the total death-toll to 1,034 in the country.
Today, the nationwide infection count has advanced to 182,923 with 3,309 new cases.
KATHMANDU: Nepal on Tuesday reported 3,114 new cases of coronavirus infection from across the country. With this, the nationwide infection count has advanced to 179,614. Of the total infections, 1,247 are females and 1,867 are males. In the last 24 hours, 1,468 cases surfaced in Kathmandu Vall Read More...
KATHMANDU: A total of 1,468 new cases of coronavirus infection were reported in the three districts of Kathmandu Valley on Tuesday. Among the newly infected, 649 are females while 819 are males. Likewise, in the last 24 hours, 1,242 cases were recorded from Kathmandu district while Lalitpur an Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis. READ ALSO: Kathmandu valley records 1,468 additional Covid-19 cases on Tuesday Till date, 1,480,97 Read More...
BERLIN: Bayern Munich have withdrawn their offer of a new five-year contract for Austria defender David Alaba after his representative rejected their latest proposal, club President Herbert Hainer has said. The current deal for 28-year-old Alaba, who has been at Bayern since 2008, runs out in 202 Read More...
MELBOURNE: Australian all-rounder Shane Watson retired from all forms of cricket on Tuesday, drawing the curtain on an injury-plagued career which he managed to extend by reinventing himself as a journeyman Twenty20 specialist. Watson ended his test career in 2015 and quit international cricket t Read More...
NEW DELHI, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Indian batting great Sachin Tendulkar has asked the governing International Cricket Council (ICC) to make it mandatory for all batsmen to wear helmets irrespective of whether facing a pacer or a spinner. During a recent Indian Premier League match in Dubai, Sunrisers Read More...
KATHMANDU/BEIJING: China and Nepal denied on Tuesday the accusations of Nepali opposition lawmakers who said Beijing had seized territory along the Himalayan border between the two nations. Jeevan Bahadur Shahi, a provincial lawmaker of the opposition Nepali Congress party, said Chinese troops ha Read More...
LONDON: More than 46.79 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,204,103 have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December Read More...