NHRC concerned about youths staging hunger strike

Kathmandu, July 27
The National Human Rights Commission has drawn the government’s attention to the human rights of youths staging hunger strike and asked the government to address the demands of the agitating youth.
Activist, Iih, 26, an initiator of ‘Enough is Enough’ campaign and Samaira, 21, have been staging hunger strike for the last 10 and eight days respectively. The agitating activists are demanding that Rapid Diagnostic Tests be scrapped and PCR testing be increased. They also want the government to ensure quarantine safety.
Issuing a press statement, NHRC urged the government to address demands of the agitating side and safeguard their lives. The rights body has also asked the government to resolve the issue by implementing the agreement inked in the past.
Iih and Pukar Bam, 30, had on July 7, ended their hunger strike on the 12th day after the Ministry of Health and Population agreed to fulfil their major demands through a 12-point agreement.
The government had agreed to scrap RDT, increase PCR tests and release people from quarantine only after ensuring that they had not contracted the virus.
The government had also agreed to increase the PCR tests of health workers who were in the frontline in the fight against COVID-19. The government has also agreed to draft new regulations for COVID-19 handling methods. But, since the government did not work towards implementing the agreement, the agitating youths launched the hunger strike at Basantapur of Kathmandu for the second time.
The NHRC team, after visiting the agitating youths, also appealed to them to remain open for ways to meet a point of compromise and end the hunger strike as soon as possible.
A version of this article appears in e-paper on July 28, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.
Chelsea cannot get carried away with a top-four finish in the Premier League if they are to bridge the gap with Manchester City and Liverpool next season, manager Frank Lampard has said. Chelsea sealed a Champions League place after securing a 2-0 home win over Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sund Read More...
CHITWAN, JULY 26 The government has lifted the lockdown imposed to check the spread of coronavirus. Public vehicles, industries and the market are back in operation. Likewise, the tourism sector is also gearing up to reopen for visitors beginning July 30, as decided by the government. Ac Read More...
GALKOT, JULY 26 After the implementation of federalism, the three tiers of government began to bring policies and programmes on their own. The local levels were elated to bring the budget in a bid to solve various local problems and intensify development activities. However, non-implementation Read More...
Barcelona President Josep Maria Bartomeu says he has "no doubt" that captain Lionel Messi will sign a new contract with the La Liga club. Messi, whose deal expires in 2021, had called his side "weak" and "inconsistent" after they lost the league title to Real Madrid. "Messi has said many t Read More...
KATHMANDU: The Himalayan Times' Bajura correspondent Prakash Singh has donated his prize money to provide support to the malnourished children. Singh was awarded for his contribution in reporting poverty and malnutrition prevailing in the rural parts of far-western Nepal. Journalist Singh, wh Read More...
AstraZeneca will pay $1 billion upfront Firms' second oncology deal to look into breast and lung cancers AZN also gets regulatory backing for two other cancer drugs Britain's AstraZeneca will pay up to $6 billion to Japan's Daiichi Sankyo under the drugmakers' second multi-billion dol Read More...
KHARTOUM: More than 60 people were reported killed and nearly 60 others wounded during an armed attack in a village in Sudan’s restive Darfur region on Saturday, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said late on Sunday. The attack in Masteri village in the West Read More...
KATHMANDU: Jumla district in Karnali Province has been declared free of active cases of coronavirus infection after the last patient at Karnali Academy of Health Science (KAHS) was discharged on Sunday. Chair of the Academy, Professor Dr Niraj Thapa was quoted in Rastriya Samachar Samiti as sayin Read More...