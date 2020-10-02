No deal on anti-covid vaccine : Health Ministry

KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry has clarified that the government has not made any agreement or signed a deal on procuring Covid-19 vaccine.
The Ministry’s spokesperson Dr Jageshwar Gautam said that since the existing vaccines are yet to be fully tested there is no question of any such deal.
“Should the official regulatory bodies approve any of the vaccines being developed and undergoing trial phases, the government itself will initiate procedure to procure such vaccines,” said the spokesperson.
The Health Ministry’s statement follows the recent reports on Russia availing Covid-19 vaccines in Nepal.
Russia’s sovereign wealth fund on Tuesday had said that it would supply the Russian Sputnik V vaccine through Trinity Pharmaceuticals based in Nepal.
