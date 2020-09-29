Nepal to receive 25 mln Russian Covid-19 vaccine doses

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Russia is set to supply 25 million doses of its potential Covid-19 vaccine to Nepal.

The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), Russia’s sovereign wealth fund on Tuesday said that it will supply the Russian Sputnik V vaccine through Trinity Pharmaceuticals based in Nepal.

The press release issued by RDIF claims that the agreement will enable 90% of the Nepali population to get access to the Russian vaccine and provide country’s clinics with an anti-COVID vaccine with proven safety and efficacy.

The Gam-COVID-Vac (Sputnik V) developed by the Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology of the Russian Health Ministry — which became the world first registered vaccine against covid-19 on August 11, has also been scheduled for the late-stage clinical trials in India.

“Thanks to agreement with Trinity Pharmaceuticals about 90% of the population of Nepal will be provided with Sputnik V vaccine. Unlike experimental vaccines based on monkey adenovirus or mRNA, Sputnik V vaccine was created on human adenoviral vectors platform, which has been studied over decades and has proven no negative effects in the long-term. We see a strong interest from other partners in Asia. In this regard, RDIF is ready to supply Sputnik V vaccine to the countries of the region as novel coronavirus infection is our common enemy which can be defeated only by joining our efforts,” Kririll Dmitriev, CEO of the RDIF said in the statement.

Meanwhile, Kishor Adhikari, Director of Trinity Pharmaceuticals said, “We are excited to announce our cooperation with the Russian Direct Investment Fund. Trinity is waiting for results of the final trial of Sputnik V. As soon as the vaccine is approved by Government of Nepal we will make it available for the population of Nepal”.

Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) is Russia’s sovereign wealth fund established in 2011 to make equity co-investments, primarily in Russia, alongside reputable international financial and strategic investors. RDIF acts as a catalyst for direct investment in the Russian economy. RDIF’s management company is based in Moscow.

