Nepal’s coronavirus cases top 75,000 on Tuesday with 1513 infections

THT Online

Share Now:











KATHMANDU: Nepal’s coronavirus tally moved to 76,258 as 1,513 new infections were reported in the last 24 hours.

Read Also: Kathmandu valley registers record-high 934 single-day coronavirus cases

As many as 731 people that had earlier contracted Covid-19 tested negative for the infection as per the Ministry’s latest data. So far, 55,371 people have recovered from the disease in the country.

As of today, there are 20,396 active cases of infection in the country while 5,778 people are under quarantine.

Likewise, ten new fatalities were registered today, with which the Covid-19 death tally has moved to 491.

On Monday, Nepal’s coronavirus tally to 74,745 with 1,351 new cases.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook