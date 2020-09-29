Kathmandu valley registers record-high 934 single-day coronavirus cases

THT Online

Share Now:











KATHMANDU: The number of single-day coronavirus infections detected in the three districts of Kathmandu valley exceeded 900 for the first time on Tuesday.

As many as 934 cases surfaced in the valley in the last 24 hours, of which a majority 747 infections were registered in the capital alone.

Likewise, Lalitpur reported 114 cases while the number of same in Bhaktapur was 73.

Read Also: Nepal’s coronavirus cases top 75,000 on Tuesday with 1513 infections

The capital still leads as the district with the highest number of live cases as over 9000 (9153) active infections have been reported in Kathmandu. Meanwhile, Bhaktapur has 980 live infections while the number of same in Lalitpur is 1141.

Kathmandu along with Lalitpur, Bhaktapur, Chitwan, Morang, Siraha and Rupandehi are the districts that over 500 active cases.

On the contrary, five districts — Mustang, Manang, Dolpa, Mugu and Humla — have zero active infections.

Meanwhile, ten additional fatalities were reported today with which the country’s death toll has advanced to 491.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook