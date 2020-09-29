Ten Covid-19 fatalities recorded, death-toll inches closer closer to 500

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Ten people passed away from Covid-19 related complications in the last 24 hours, with which the nationwide death-toll has moved to 491.

Three women and seven men lost their lives due to this infection, the Health Ministry’s latest update showed.

The deceased women are from Sarlahi (72), Banke (76) and Kathmandu (57).

Meanwhile, among the deceased men, two are from Kathmandu aged 60 & 70, two are from Banke aged 53 & 39 and one person each from Morang(68), Mohattari(58), Chitwan(55)

The Health Ministry’s data reveals that 0.65 per cent of the infected people in Nepal have succumbed to this disease.

On Monday, there were as many as four Covid-19 fatalities recorded which took the death tally to 481.

