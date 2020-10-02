NSU calls for strong action against schools charging exorbitant fee

KATHMANDU, OCTOBER 1
Nepal Students Union, the student wing of the main opposition party Nepali Congress, has urged authorities to take stern action against those schools charging exorbitant fee for Grade XI admission.
Issuing a press release today, NSU said it had several complaints about schools charging exorbitant fee in the course of admission process for students at Grade XI. Nepal Students Union President Rajiv Dhungana demanded the government to make Polymerase Chain Reaction tests accessible for all. He further demanded to take stern action against those involved in the rape and subsequent killing of a 12-year-old girl of Bajhang district.
NSU President Dhungana has also called on the government to fulfil the demands put forth by Dr Govinda KC.
Dr Govinda KC has been staging fast-unto-death for the past two weeks putting forth various demands related to reforms in the sector of medical education.
A version of this article appears in e-paper on October 2, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.
