Oli, Dahal in yet another meeting today

KATHMANDU: Prime Minister and co-chair of ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) KP Sharma Oli and co-chair Pushpa Kamal Dahal have again met today in a bid to sort out the internal rift within the party.

The meeting has begun at the Prime Minister’s official residence in Baluwatar, Kathmandu.

In a series of one-to-one meetings held to iron out ‘factional’ differences, PM Oli and Dahal had met on Monday and Tuesday as well. The meetings had ended without a concrete conclusion.

Meanwhile, the party’s Standing Committee meeting has been put on a hold so as to facilitate dialogue between the two party leaders. The meeting has been postponed until Friday, July 10, according to Prime Minister’s press advisor Surya Thapa.

The SC meeting has been put off as rift has deepened after the party’s faction led by co-chair Pushpa Kamal Dahal — backed by senior leaders Jhalanath Khanal and Madhav Kumar Nepal — demanded that Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli resign either from the PM or party co-chair’s post.

Threats of party heading into a split loomed large as the Prime Minister expedited his meetings with the President and later warned his Cabinet of a possible situation wherein they might have to choose between him and the rival faction.

