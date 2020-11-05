Oli-Dahal meet ends inconclusively as fractures deepen in the ruling party

THT Online

Share Now:











KATHMANDU: The meeting that took place today between the two co-chairs of ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) ended without a proper exit.

NCP co-chair Pushpa Kamal Dahal and Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli had begun talks after the Cabinet meeting today.

This meeting aimed at ironing out differences between the warring factions in the party was yet another in a series of similar meetings held over the last few months.

Fractures in the ruling NCP deepened further in recent times as party co-chair PM Oli hinted that he was willing to split the party rather than letting matters get worse than they already are.

Read Also: ‘PM KP Sharma Oli ready to split the party’

The Prime Minister in the past had introduced a bill to facilitate party split with similar intentions which, to an extent, had shaken the rival faction and political enthusiasts, causing Dahal-Nepal side to take a step back.

Dahal-Nepal-Khanal have been demanding PM Oli to step down from either of the two position of powers that he currently enjoys.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook