One-third representation of women in NC leadership sought

KATHMANDU, NOVEMBER 5
Women central members of the main opposition Nepali Congress party have demanded one-third representation of women at all levels of the party structure.
At a virtual interaction on ‘14th General Convention of Nepali Congress and Women Leadership’ organised by Girija Prasad Koirala Foundation yesterday evening, the participating women central members called for one-third representation of women in all eight structures of the party from ward to central level.
On the occasion, NC central member and former deputy prime minister Sujata Koirala said the party should ensure one-third representation of women from local level to central office-bearers to establish the rights of women. “Women have been the agent of every change in the country. So the party should lay special emphasis on women’s representation,” she said.
NC central member and former minister Kamala Pant said one-third active members of the party should comprise women. NC central member and lawmaker Dr Dila Sangraula demanded a substantial increase in the number of women members holding key positions in the party.
On the occasion, women leaders condemned the incidents of violence, rape and murder of women taking place across the country. They also the government’s act of breaching the constitutional provisions based on majority and interference on the constitutional bodies would not be tolerated. The participants also demanded free PCR tests and treatment for coronavirus.
A version of this article appears in print on November 06, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.
