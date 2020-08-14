THT Online

KATHMANDU: Kathmandu valley reported 119 cases of coronavirus infection on Friday. Over a hundred cases have been reported in the valley four days in a row.

Of the 119 cases, 83 cases surfaced in Kathmandu while Bhaktapur logged six cases. As many as thirty infections were detected in Lalitpur, one of the highest single daily tally for the district.

With today’s additions, active case count in Kathmandu stands at 1,236, as per the Health Ministry’s latest data. Lalitpur and Bhaktapur currently have 186 and 84 active cases, respectively.

Kathmandu, along with three other districts — Parsa, Rautahat and Mahottari in province 2 — has over 500+ active cases, the highest in the country.

Nepal’s Covid-19 tally reached 25,551 with the detection of 594 cases today.

Meawhile, the country’s Covid-19 death-toll has advanced to 99.

