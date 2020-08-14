KATHMANDU: Nepal’s coronavirus infection tally surpassed the 25,000 mark as the Health Ministry confirmed the detection of 594 new cases on Friday.
With the new additions, the Covid-19 case count in the country stands at 25,551.
As many as 17,077 people have recovered from the disease till date. As many as 240 people have been discharged upon recovery in the last 24 hours.
At present, four districts — Parsa, Rautahat, Mahottari and Kathmandu — have over 500 active cases while Manang, Mustang, Dolpa and Sankhuwasabha have zero active Covid-19 cases.
Read Also: Over 100 cases reported in Kathmandu valley four days in a row, 119 cases surface Friday
Four Covid-19 fatalities were registered since the last update following which the countrywide death toll has advanced to 99.
On Thursday, 525 cases had been detected taking the nationwide count to 24,957.
