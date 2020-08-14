Nepal | August 14, 2020

The Himalayan Times

Covid-19 fatality toll advances to 99 as four deaths are reported Friday

Published: August 14, 2020
KATHMANDU: The Health Ministry in its daily media briefing confirmed that four Covid-19 related deaths have been reported from three districts on Friday.

Two persons from Bara and a person each from Morang and Siraha are the latest to succumb to the infection since the last update.

With this, Nepal’s Covid-19 tally has advanced to 99.

Province wise, nine fatalities (all males) have been recorded in Province 1 while Province 2 has the highest Covid-19 mortality with 42 deaths (31 males and 11 females). Bagmati province comes next to Province 2 in terms of death toll as 18 fatalities (13 males, five females) have been registered in the province.

Likewise, six deaths have been reported in Gandaki province while in Province 5, 12 deaths (9 males, three females) have been registered. Karnali Province’s coronavirus fatality count stands at four (all males) while Sudurpaschim has logged eight deaths (five males, three females) so far.

In total, 77 males and 22 females have lost their lives to the disease.

On Thursday, four deaths from coronavirus-infection were reported.

Nepal’s Covid-19 tally surpassed the 25,000 mark with the detection of 594 cases today.

