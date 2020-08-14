Covid-19 fatality toll advances to 99 as four deaths are reported Friday

KATHMANDU: The Health Ministry in its daily media briefing confirmed that four Covid-19 related deaths have been reported from three districts on Friday.
Two persons from Bara and a person each from Morang and Siraha are the latest to succumb to the infection since the last update.
With this, Nepal’s Covid-19 tally has advanced to 99.
Province wise, nine fatalities (all males) have been recorded in Province 1 while Province 2 has the highest Covid-19 mortality with 42 deaths (31 males and 11 females). Bagmati province comes next to Province 2 in terms of death toll as 18 fatalities (13 males, five females) have been registered in the province.
Likewise, six deaths have been reported in Gandaki province while in Province 5, 12 deaths (9 males, three females) have been registered. Karnali Province’s coronavirus fatality count stands at four (all males) while Sudurpaschim has logged eight deaths (five males, three females) so far.
In total, 77 males and 22 females have lost their lives to the disease.
On Thursday, four deaths from coronavirus-infection were reported.
Nepal’s Covid-19 tally surpassed the 25,000 mark with the detection of 594 cases today.
BAJURA: Olena village in Badimalika Municipality-4 of Bajura district is at the risk of landslide and flood. The swollen Budhiganga River has eroded the earth while there is also the risk of landslides that could occur from two sides of the village. It has been reported that 87 people of 12 famil Read More...
KATHMANDU: Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor and her husband Saif Ali Khan are set to become parents of their second child — the couple announced the news on August 12. "We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family !! Thank you to all our well wishers for all t Read More...
KATHMANDU: English actor Ralph Fiennes is set to perform David Hare’s new monologue, Beat the Devil, which will be staged at London’s Bridge Theatre. The play, staged by the theater’s co-founder Nicholas Hytner, deals with English playwright Hare’s experience of contracting coronavirus, Read More...
KATHMANDU: British singer Ed Sheeran and his wife Cherry Seaborn are expecting their first child as Cherry is reportedly in the final stage of her pregnancy. According to Page Six, the couple has been spending most of the year in lockdown at Sheeran's Suffolk home, allowing them to keep the pregn Read More...
KATHMANDU: Authorities have expedited action against restaurants that are still allowing public gathering, disregarding the latest directive issued by the government. Owners and operators of several restaurants that were operating regular business flouting the safety protocol have been rounded up Read More...
BHAIRAHAWA: Kapilvastu Hospital has been sealed for a week after eighteen health workers including three doctors tested positive for COVID-19. According to the Chief District Officer (CDO) Dirga Narayan Pandey, the District Administration Office decided to re-impose lockdown and seal the hosp Read More...
LISBON: Manchester City's task in the Champions League has not been made any easier by the exits of Real Madrid and Liverpool as every team playing in the mini-tournament in Lisbon is capable of winning, midfielder Bernardo Silva has said. Pep Guardiola's City eliminated Real in the last 16 whi Read More...
BARCELONA: Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen took on Bayern Munich's Manuel Neuer in a public spat last year over the Germany goalkeeper's jersey and the confrontation will be played out on the pitch in Friday's Champions League quarter-final. Only Lionel Messi can rival Ter Stegen, 28 Read More...