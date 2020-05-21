Over 200 cops quarantined in Kalimati

Himalayan News Service

Share Now:











Kathmandu, May 20

Metropolitan Police Circle, Kalimati, along with five police units and sectors under it, have been sealed, while 200 security personnel have been quarantined at MPC, after two cops tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday.

Police officials revealed that two of the five people who tested positive for the virus yesterday were police personnel, who had been working on the front-line to implement the nationwide lockdown.

Superintendent of Police Somendra Singh Rathore at Metropolitan Police Range, Kathmandu, said the MPC Circle, which also houses Metropolitan Traffic Police Sector and Women Cell, had been sealed with the conftrmation of COVID-19 among security personnel.

Metropolitan police sectors in Balkhu, Kalanki and Syuchatar, which fall under the jurisdiction of the MPC, have also been sealed, as the infected person had recently travelled to and lived in those areas.

All 200 police personnel of these units have been quarantined in the building of MPC.

Rathore said all the 200 personnel would undergo PCR test by tomorrow and would remain in quarantine facility for at least 21 days even if they tested negative.

The infected cops used to stay in the barracks operated by the MPC, have meals in common mess hall and share rooms, bathrooms, utensils and other objects.

A version of this article appears in e-paper on May 21, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook